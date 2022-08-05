VITE Price Hits $0.0315 on Top Exchanges (VITE)

VITE (VITE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One VITE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. VITE has a market cap of $16.16 million and $1.80 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VITE has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VITE

VITE (VITE) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 512,751,101 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org. The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs.

Buying and Selling VITE

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

