Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Price Target Cut to €15.10

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from €15.50 ($15.98) to €15.10 ($15.57) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €13.30 ($13.71) to €13.60 ($14.02) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vivendi from €13.00 ($13.40) to €13.10 ($13.51) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €13.40 ($13.81) to €12.00 ($12.37) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €14.00 ($14.43) to €13.00 ($13.40) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.13.

VIVHY stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $14.23.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

