Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 135 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 135 ($1.65) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOD has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.02) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.49) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 146 ($1.79) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.65) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.72) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 157.82 ($1.93).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 118.64 ($1.45) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 126.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 126.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.74). The company has a market cap of £33.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,977.33.

Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Vodafone Group Public

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13,333.33%.

In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.56), for a total value of £380,174.50 ($465,843.03).

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.