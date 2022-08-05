Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €230.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($237.11) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VOW3. Credit Suisse Group set a €175.00 ($180.41) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($180.41) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($237.11) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($118.56) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €230.00 ($237.11) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Price Performance

Shares of VOW3 opened at €143.60 ($148.04) on Monday. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €120.56 ($124.29) and a twelve month high of €210.10 ($216.60). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €140.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is €154.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.