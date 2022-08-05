VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli Purchases 10,000 Shares

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $90,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,880,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,261,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Beat Kahli purchased 10,870 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.10.

On Friday, July 29th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $83,200.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Beat Kahli purchased 15,534 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.58 per share, with a total value of $133,281.72.

On Monday, July 18th, Beat Kahli purchased 35,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $257,600.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Beat Kahli purchased 40,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $263,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $47,450.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $46,150.00.

VOXX International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VOXX stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $217.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. VOXX International Co. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.73 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%.

VOXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOXX International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VOXX International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the first quarter worth $101,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VOXX International in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VOXX International in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOXX International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Read More

