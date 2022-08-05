Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Voya Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Voya Financial from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.90.

Shares of Voya Financial stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $60.44. 21,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,272. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.26. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.65.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.02%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,496 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,045,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Voya Financial by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 230,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,716,000 after acquiring an additional 42,890 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

