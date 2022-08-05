W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.22-$5.30 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPC. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.80.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE WPC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,481. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.59 and a 200 day moving average of $80.96. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.059 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.18%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in W. P. Carey by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

