Walker & Dunlop, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

Walker & Dunlop has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to earn $10.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of WD traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.93. 2,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,864. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 160.37, a current ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $88.20 and a 12 month high of $156.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $340.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz acquired 1,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.16 per share, with a total value of $90,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,323.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

