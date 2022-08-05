Wall Street Games Achieves Market Cap of $885,645.75 (WSG)

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. Wall Street Games has a market capitalization of $885,645.75 and approximately $128,692.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wall Street Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.14 or 0.00639031 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014933 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken.

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars.

