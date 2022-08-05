Warburg Research Reiterates €33.50 Price Target for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE)

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) received a €33.50 ($34.54) price target from Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DUE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($28.87) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($43.30) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($35.05) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($48.45) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($42.27) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of DUE stock traded up €0.36 ($0.37) on Friday, reaching €24.74 ($25.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is €27.94. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €20.92 ($21.57) and a 1 year high of €44.08 ($45.44). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80.

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.