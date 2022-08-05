Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $42.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WBD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.73.

NASDAQ:WBD traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,240,454. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.07.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

