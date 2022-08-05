Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.00.

HCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Warrior Met Coal from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of HCC stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.92. The stock had a trading volume of 19,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,167. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average is $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $378.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.66 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 76.60% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company’s revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,545 shares in the company, valued at $222,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,410,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,884,000 after purchasing an additional 307,308 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after acquiring an additional 909,000 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,189,000 after acquiring an additional 243,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,851,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,709,000 after acquiring an additional 57,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,738,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,518,000 after acquiring an additional 78,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

