Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

Waste Connections has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Waste Connections to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of WCN stock opened at $139.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.53. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,760,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,001,000 after acquiring an additional 301,092 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 820,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,577,000 after acquiring an additional 80,030 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 617,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,347,000 after buying an additional 397,975 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 359,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,180,000 after buying an additional 33,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 329,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,084,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.