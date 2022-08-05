Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Increased to $158.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WCN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Waste Connections from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.13.
Waste Connections Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE WCN traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.31. 59,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,229. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $145.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.53.
Waste Connections Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.85%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $907,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 89,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
