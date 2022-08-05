Waters (NYSE:WAT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.95-12.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05. Waters also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.95-$12.05 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Waters to $358.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $350.14.

Waters Price Performance

NYSE:WAT traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $338.01. 10,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,324. Waters has a 1 year low of $288.32 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.20.

Insider Activity at Waters

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters will post 12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Waters by 122.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Waters by 4.8% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Waters by 132.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

