Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $243.86

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $243.86 and last traded at $243.86, with a volume of 58 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $241.66.

Watsco Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 65.33%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

