Waves (WAVES) Reaches Market Cap of $648.15 Million

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Waves coin can currently be bought for $5.95 or 0.00025800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Waves has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Waves has a market cap of $648.15 million and $309.47 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017727 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005051 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002160 BTC.
- Nxt (NXT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000875 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000059 BTC.
- Atmos (ATMOS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
About Waves
Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 108,976,462 coins. The official website for Waves is waves.tech. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Waves Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
