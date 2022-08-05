WAX (WAXP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $12.07 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $242.02 million and approximately $12.07 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00068346 BTC.

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,910,438,082 coins and its circulating supply is 2,124,105,984 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

