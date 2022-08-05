Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $84.00 at Cowen

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $140.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on W. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Wayfair from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $256.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.96.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $62.91 on Monday. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $317.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 2.91.

Insider Activity

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wayfair will post -11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $122,496.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,283 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $69,256.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,570,350.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $122,496.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,251 shares of company stock valued at $994,669 in the last three months. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,258,000 after purchasing an additional 867,799 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,220,000 after acquiring an additional 773,999 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,819,000 after acquiring an additional 388,622 shares during the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,634,000 after acquiring an additional 365,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.