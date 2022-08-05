Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.7% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VTI stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.65. The company had a trading volume of 55,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,821. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

