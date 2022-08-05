Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Has $228,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $1,127,795,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,161 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,092,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,428 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $85,881,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 719.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 913,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,015,000 after purchasing an additional 801,974 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.52. 104,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,213,787. The company has a market cap of $126.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

