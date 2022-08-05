Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 345 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,796,000 after acquiring an additional 518,659 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,135.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 484,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,067,000 after purchasing an additional 445,424 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,897,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 465,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,193,000 after purchasing an additional 185,499 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 268,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,170,000 after purchasing an additional 182,802 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.36. The stock had a trading volume of 52,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,615. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $109.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.19 and a 200 day moving average of $94.53.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

