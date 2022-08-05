Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 4,281 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.47% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 705,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,518,000 after acquiring an additional 32,611 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USXF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.92. The stock had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,331. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.16. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $39.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

