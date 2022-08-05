Wealthsource Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 190.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,446,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,604,414 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 8.9% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $131,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 310,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,702,000 after purchasing an additional 156,558 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 27,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,279,000 after purchasing an additional 184,791 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $48.98. 34,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,167,912. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.72. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.