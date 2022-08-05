Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 39,042 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,042 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.0% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $14,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.89. 1,656,664 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.67. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

