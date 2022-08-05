Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $23.02 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,633 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.6% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $23,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 44,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $101.41. The company had a trading volume of 175,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,032,145. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.26 and its 200-day moving average is $101.64.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.