Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,247 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,204,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,811,000 after purchasing an additional 79,104 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $511,000.

Shares of DFAC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.37. 26,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,770. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $29.33.

