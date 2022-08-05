Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $9.19 Million Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,374 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $9,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $211,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

FTSM traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $59.40. 1,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,459. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.54.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.083 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th.

