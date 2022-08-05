Wealthsource Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 26,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 23,683 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 65,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 101,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 111,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.86. 26,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,202. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.70. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.45 and a 12 month high of $107.10.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.