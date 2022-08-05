Wealthsource Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 26,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 23,683 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 65,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 101,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 111,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.86. 26,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,202. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.70. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.45 and a 12 month high of $107.10.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.