Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.08% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUSL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,501,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,855,000. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 70,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 23,183 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 61,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 22,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 21,337 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SUSL traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.83. 271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,442. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a one year low of $63.72 and a one year high of $85.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.19.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

