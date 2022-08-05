WealthTrust Axiom LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in TORM were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in TORM by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in TORM by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in TORM during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its holdings in TORM by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 295,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 15,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TORM by 220,324.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 182,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 182,869 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMD traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.07. The company had a trading volume of 730 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,250. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.34. TORM plc has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $17.52.

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.20 million. TORM had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRMD shares. TheStreet raised shares of TORM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of TORM in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of TORM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

