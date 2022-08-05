WealthTrust Axiom LLC Buys 4,101 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,451 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,066 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,645,000 after buying an additional 21,369 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,511.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 146,251 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after buying an additional 137,176 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 131,458 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,448 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.56. 10,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,215. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.81. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.46 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 33.80%. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 30.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

