WealthTrust Axiom LLC Decreases Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp makes up 1.0% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,779,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,992,000 after purchasing an additional 173,863 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,378,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,763,000 after purchasing an additional 282,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,122,000 after purchasing an additional 636,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,470,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,011,000 after purchasing an additional 208,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,084,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,064,000 after purchasing an additional 811,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 2.4 %

FITB stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.60. The company had a trading volume of 151,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,468. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.23. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.