WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $5.39 Million Holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,312,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,875 shares during the quarter. TETRA Technologies accounts for approximately 1.7% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 1.03% of TETRA Technologies worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,567,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,491,000 after acquiring an additional 49,734 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 6,401.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,965 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,311,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 52,297 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,705,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 393.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,420,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Johnson Rice upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE:TTI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.72. 35,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $5.82.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

