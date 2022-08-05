WealthTrust Axiom LLC Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 2.4% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 93,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.04. 69,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,395,605. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.74 and a 200 day moving average of $132.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $119.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

