WealthTrust Axiom LLC Reduces Stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UMH traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,037. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.67. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 16.65 and a quick ratio of 16.65.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Insider Transactions at UMH Properties

In related news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $65,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,635.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UMH Properties news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $65,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at $326,635.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $48,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,387.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $116,219 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point set a $26.50 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

