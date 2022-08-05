Wedbush Weighs in on Skyline Champion Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Skyline Champion in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skyline Champion’s current full-year earnings is $5.10 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $64.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.38. Skyline Champion has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $638.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $343,817.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skyline Champion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Skyline Champion by 375.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 20,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyline Champion by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 64,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 37,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

