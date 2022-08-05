WELL (WELL) Reaches Market Cap of $1.83 Million

WELL (WELL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One WELL coin can now be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. WELL has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $703,300.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WELL has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,853.46 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003699 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00131744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00033452 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00065645 BTC.

About WELL

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WELL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

