WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. WESCO International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.60-$16.40 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $15.60-$16.40 EPS.

WESCO International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of WCC stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.44. 581,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,529. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $144.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.15.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on WCC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WESCO International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

WESCO International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WESCO International stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of WESCO International worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.