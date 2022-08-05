West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target Raised to C$156.00

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2022

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFGGet Rating) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$124.00 to C$156.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

WFG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$190.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities lowered shares of West Fraser Timber to a buy rating and set a C$105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$147.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$145.60.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

WFG stock opened at C$114.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$110.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$112.91. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of C$85.15 and a 12-month high of C$132.91. The firm has a market cap of C$9.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 4.86%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG)

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.