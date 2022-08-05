West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target Raised to C$156.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$124.00 to C$156.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

WFG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$190.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities lowered shares of West Fraser Timber to a buy rating and set a C$105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$147.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$145.60.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

WFG stock opened at C$114.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$110.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$112.91. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of C$85.15 and a 12-month high of C$132.91. The firm has a market cap of C$9.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 4.86%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

