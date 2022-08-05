West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-$1.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.11 billion-$10.11 billion.

OTCMKTS WJRYY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $38.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,519. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average of $39.21. West Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $33.08 and a 1 year high of $56.06.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

