Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:EHI opened at $7.65 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $10.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period.
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
