Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:SBI)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SBI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,619. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.