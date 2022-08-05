Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBI opened at $8.31 on Friday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,268 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

