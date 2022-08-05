Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IGI opened at $17.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

