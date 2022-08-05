Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MHF traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,125. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $8.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 68,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

