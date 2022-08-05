Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MNP)

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MNP opened at $13.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.25. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $16.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 30.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

