WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. WestRock’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

WestRock Stock Performance

WestRock stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,348,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,756. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.04. WestRock has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WestRock

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $583,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $537,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

WestRock announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.