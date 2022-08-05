WeTrust Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (TRST)

WeTrust (TRST) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One WeTrust coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $221,883.78 and $3.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WeTrust has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,853.46 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003699 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00131744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00033452 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00065645 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust (TRST) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog.

WeTrust Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

