Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

WPM stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $33.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,190. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The business had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Stories

